AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Trading 1.2% Higher

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV)’s share price traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $26.15. 4,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 5,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.