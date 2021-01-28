A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40 to $2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. A. O. Smith also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.50 EPS.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.66. 105,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $58.97.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.22.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia K. Ackerman sold 14,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $789,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,895.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,415. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

