$983.79 Million in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to post sales of $983.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $981.00 million and the highest is $987.30 million. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $816.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $4.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.38.

NYSE PANW traded down $19.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $335.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,156,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.61. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $375.00.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total transaction of $1,284,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,658,614.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,656 shares of company stock worth $51,353,212 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 141,203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $50,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Berkshire Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $3,276,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

