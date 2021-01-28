8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Sells $16,260.50 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $16,260.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 70,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter worth $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 4,594.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the third quarter valued at $194,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About 8X8
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
Read More: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.