8,405 Shares in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Purchased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KL has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.54.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.88 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business’s revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

