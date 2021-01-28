8,330 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Bought by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,722,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,698,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -58.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $37.45.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. New Street Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.34.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

