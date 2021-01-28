8,100 Shares in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,100 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 4,249,944 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $83,256,000 after acquiring an additional 363,891 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,038,660 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $39,937,000 after acquiring an additional 27,631 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,248 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 159,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 747,518 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,644,000 after acquiring an additional 155,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 541,969 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.15.

TRIP opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $36.17.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

