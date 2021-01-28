730 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Purchased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,923 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,705,000 after purchasing an additional 801,813 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,711,000 after purchasing an additional 370,190 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 251.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,205,000 after buying an additional 357,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $3,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,784 shares of company stock worth $63,407,782. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.54.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $370.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 475.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.26 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.72.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

