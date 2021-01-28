7,108 Shares in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

DWAS opened at $80.54 on Thursday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.