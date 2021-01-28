$68.71 Million in Sales Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will post $68.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.50 million to $69.00 million. Ping Identity posted sales of $68.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year sales of $249.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.83 million to $249.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $286.05 million, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $294.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $132,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,204,150 shares of company stock valued at $138,455,245 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Ping Identity in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Ping Identity in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ping Identity in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PING traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.11. 833,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,002. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.