$664.58 Million in Sales Expected for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to report sales of $664.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $664.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $664.26 million. Formula One Group reported sales of $523.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Formula One Group.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.37). Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. The firm had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.12 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,190,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the third quarter worth $6,088,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the third quarter worth $4,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

