6,325 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RPV opened at $64.46 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average of $55.02.

