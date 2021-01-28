$63.48 Million in Sales Expected for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to announce sales of $63.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.60 million and the lowest is $60.81 million. Wingstop posted sales of $53.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year sales of $248.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $246.34 million to $252.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $277.36 million, with estimates ranging from $266.31 million to $287.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wingstop.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WING has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.94.

Shares of WING traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.19. The stock had a trading volume of 553,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,961. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.57. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.