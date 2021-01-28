6,240 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 317,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 70,172 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $50.42 on Thursday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.76.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

