5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5N Plus stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.20 million, a P/E ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

