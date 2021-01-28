$59.60 Million in Sales Expected for Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) will post sales of $59.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.20 million and the highest is $61.42 million. Boingo Wireless reported sales of $64.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year sales of $236.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.50 million to $238.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $247.74 million, with estimates ranging from $238.60 million to $261.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boingo Wireless.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WIFI. Oppenheimer upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 40.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,233 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 13.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 779,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 91,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIFI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 28,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,989. Boingo Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $521.01 million, a PE ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.