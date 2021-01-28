$58.51 Million in Sales Expected for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will announce sales of $58.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.52 million and the lowest is $58.50 million. CareDx posted sales of $35.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full year sales of $192.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.05 million to $192.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $257.55 million, with estimates ranging from $242.60 million to $265.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNA. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $74.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.21 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.39. CareDx has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $99.83.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $663,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,670,114.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $1,568,438.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,321.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,812 shares of company stock worth $8,091,722. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

