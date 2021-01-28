5,545 Shares in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 1,056.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $410,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 684,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,535,762.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $2,188,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,960 shares of company stock worth $7,086,861 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $123.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.57 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $143.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.60.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SITM. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

