$543.43 Million in Sales Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to post sales of $543.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $535.60 million to $551.26 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $533.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.15 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. Ashland Global’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

ASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $176,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $695,626 over the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at about $48,358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ashland Global by 835.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 246,774 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ashland Global by 140.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 291,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,645,000 after buying an additional 170,205 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at about $10,858,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Ashland Global by 26.9% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 592,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,053,000 after buying an additional 125,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.46. The company had a trading volume of 476,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,190. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $89.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

