5,352 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Purchased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,512,000 after buying an additional 1,321,614 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,782,000 after buying an additional 1,122,287 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 464.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,256,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,751,000 after buying an additional 1,034,045 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,126,000 after buying an additional 776,505 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5,793.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 620,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,385,000 after buying an additional 609,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $62.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.48. The company has a market cap of $140.33 billion, a PE ratio of -563.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $67.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

