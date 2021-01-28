$522.02 Million in Sales Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to report $522.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $517.50 million and the highest is $528.55 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $555.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.29. 593,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,812. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.60. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $120.11. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

