5,015 Shares in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Progress Software by 17.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Progress Software by 34.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.77 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

