5,000 Shares in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Purchased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $716,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKT opened at $17.86 on Thursday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -446.39 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SKT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

