50 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Purchased by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 196.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $469.07 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $530.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $505.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.38.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

