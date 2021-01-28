4D pharma plc (DDDD.L) (LON:DDDD) Shares Gap Up to $113.50

4D pharma plc (DDDD.L) (LON:DDDD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $113.50, but opened at $119.00. 4D pharma plc (DDDD.L) shares last traded at $113.68, with a volume of 2,693,755 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £150.44 million and a PE ratio of -3.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

About 4D pharma plc (DDDD.L) (LON:DDDD)

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company's development programs include Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome and Thetanix for paediatric crohn's disease. It also develops immuno-oncology products comprising MRx0518, MRx0573, and MRx1299 for solid tumors, and MRx0518 for pancreatic cancer; respiratory products, such as MRx-4DP0004 for asthma and COVID-19; central nervous system products, including MRx0005 and MRx0029 for neurodegeneration; and platform products comprising vaccines and autoimmune.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for 4D pharma plc (DDDD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D pharma plc (DDDD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.