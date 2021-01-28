$495.13 Million in Sales Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will post sales of $495.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $501.10 million and the lowest is $489.15 million. Helen of Troy posted sales of $442.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HELE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Helen of Troy stock traded down $15.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,155. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 69.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,891,000 after purchasing an additional 475,625 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,189,000 after purchasing an additional 253,599 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,173,000 after purchasing an additional 44,018 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 318,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 17.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

