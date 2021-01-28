4,850 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,850 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NetApp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,202 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in NetApp by 348.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 78,918 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 61,328 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.15.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $68.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

