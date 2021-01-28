4,810 Shares in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,810 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,693,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,130,000 after buying an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,340,000 after buying an additional 363,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,920,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,150,000 after buying an additional 51,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in M/I Homes by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,425 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in M/I Homes by 68.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

NYSE:MHO opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.07. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $847.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.80 million. Research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

