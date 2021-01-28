$48.48 Million in Sales Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to post sales of $48.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.25 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $77.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $168.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.80 million to $175.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $222.20 million, with estimates ranging from $213.32 million to $243.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.51 million.

AGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the third quarter worth about $514,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter worth about $1,152,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 96.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 84,990 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,449. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.48.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

