4,611 Shares in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Bought by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRGE. CWM LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5,972.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period.

Shares of LRGE stock opened at $49.29 on Thursday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.35.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

