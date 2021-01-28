$457.95 Million in Sales Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to announce $457.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $507.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $392.91 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.61 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

H has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NYSE:H opened at $65.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $94.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 3.51%.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $357,867.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,904,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,476. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

