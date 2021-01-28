$419.65 Million in Sales Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will report $419.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $414.00 million to $429.56 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $278.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $417.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

In related news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $1,345,589.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,432.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,192,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,552,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,703 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.42. 9,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $27.41.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

