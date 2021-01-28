414 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,197,000 after buying an additional 105,873 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 465,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,356,000 after buying an additional 103,282 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 323,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,821,000 after buying an additional 94,135 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,143,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,501,000 after buying an additional 90,142 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.32.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,680 shares of company stock worth $1,481,616. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $10.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $526.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,518. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $328.13 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The firm has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $500.71 and a 200 day moving average of $560.72.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

