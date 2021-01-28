4,111 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Bought by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $3,686,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

IP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.36. 87,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,302. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average is $43.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $53.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

