4,000 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 388.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after buying an additional 85,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Twitter by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $486,779.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,418 shares of company stock worth $14,729,691 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $56.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.35.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

