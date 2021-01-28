$386.81 Million in Sales Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will report $386.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $388.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $382.00 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $400.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on WTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $5,806,500.00. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $444,792.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,411 shares in the company, valued at $16,952,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,399 shares of company stock worth $11,404,163 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $122.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $131.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.33.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

