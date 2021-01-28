3,505 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.38. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $61.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

