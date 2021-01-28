3,287 Shares in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Purchased by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPO. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of IPO stock opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.97. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $72.84.

