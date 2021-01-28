3,251 Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of RHI opened at $65.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $70.15.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.