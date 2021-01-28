$3.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.55 and the highest is $3.73. Cigna reported earnings per share of $4.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $18.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.45 to $18.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $20.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $21.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

CI stock traded up $6.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.79. 1,506,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,664. Cigna has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $230.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.63. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

In related news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,839,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,143 shares of company stock valued at $45,055,720. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,096,000. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 9.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Cigna by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

