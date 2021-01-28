$3.50 Million in Sales Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will announce $3.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $6.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $30.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.10 million to $33.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.60 million, with estimates ranging from $11.30 million to $36.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XENE. SVB Leerink began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ XENE traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.13. 710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,516. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $529.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,576,000 after purchasing an additional 611,518 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

