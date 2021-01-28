$3.25 Million in Sales Expected for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will post sales of $3.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.25 million. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $3.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $11.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.25 million, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $18.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPRO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ SPRO traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,534. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $487.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 14,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $278,052.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,570 shares of company stock valued at $5,757,109 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 104.6% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 498,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,786,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 90.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 24,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 46.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Featured Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.