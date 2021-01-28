$278.38 Million in Sales Expected for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) will announce $278.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $279.50 million and the lowest is $277.27 million. Adtalem Global Education reported sales of $266.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

NYSE ATGE traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $39.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,932. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

