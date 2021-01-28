2,404 Shares in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Veoneer by 11.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 26,278 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VNE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

VNE stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. Veoneer, Inc. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

