$231.45 Million in Sales Expected for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will post sales of $231.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $232.90 million and the lowest is $230.00 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $246.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $929.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $928.20 million to $931.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $994.20 million, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $995.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $416,245.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,673,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,978 shares of company stock worth $7,039,218 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 11.2% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,753,000 after buying an additional 137,225 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $38,921,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $33,868,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 56.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,420,000 after buying an additional 133,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 279.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 180,026 shares during the last quarter.

AWI opened at $80.00 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $111.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -50.96, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.44.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.