$21.99 Billion in Sales Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will announce $21.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $22.16 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $20.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $69.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.80 billion to $70.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.70 billion to $75.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PepsiCo.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after acquiring an additional 720,076 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,587,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,411,000 after purchasing an additional 173,253 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,847,000 after purchasing an additional 66,493 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,766,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,691,000 after purchasing an additional 168,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 575,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.31. The stock had a trading volume of 286,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,753. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.83. The firm has a market cap of $193.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

