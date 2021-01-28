$204.98 Million in Sales Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to announce $204.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.68 million and the highest is $205.27 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $302.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $872.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $872.22 million to $872.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RRGB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

NASDAQ RRGB traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 25,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,737,000 after buying an additional 244,317 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6,120.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 48.2% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 447,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 145,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 103.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 121,286 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

