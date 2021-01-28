2,025 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $36,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $352,315.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,828.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE YUM opened at $102.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.45 and a 200-day moving average of $99.02.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

