$202.79 Million in Sales Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will post $202.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $201.00 million and the highest is $205.75 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $175.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year sales of $972.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $970.04 million to $975.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Construction Partners from $21.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Construction Partners stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $38,125,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $423,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,609.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,908,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,644 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

