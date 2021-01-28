$2.76 EPS Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will announce $2.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.03 and the lowest is $2.32. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $8.99 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%.

COOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

COOP traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.70. 950,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.94. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

