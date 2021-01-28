$2.76 EPS Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will announce $2.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.03 and the lowest is $2.32. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $8.99 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%.

COOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

COOP traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.70. 950,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.94. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.